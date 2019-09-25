Bears to wear 1936 uniforms against Vikings

In case all of the “100” logos appearing all across the NFL haven’t tipped you off, the NFL is celebrating its 100th season this year.

The Chicago Bears are one of two original franchises along with the Chicago/St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals to still be playing in the league 100 years later. During 100 years of NFL history, not every aspect of the league’s past will be viewed fondly with the benefit of hindsight. The Bears are planning on wearing their 1936 uniforms for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Those uniforms come from an era in which no black players were permitted to play in the league.

The Bears’ social justice committee and team chairman George H. McCaskey posted a message Tuesday night about the team’s decision to wear the uniforms and their enthusiasm to do so despite the era the uniforms represent.

“This Sunday against the Vikings our players will wear the 1936 classic jersey,” McCaskey said.. “That was from a time when unfortunately African-Americans were not included on the Bears or other NFL rosters. Integration of the NFL and the Bears was too long in coming. But we’re proud that this year’s Bears will be the first African-Americans to wear these jerseys.”

The committee, consisting of Hicks, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Danny Trevathan, and quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, said they had many meetings about the topic and see the experience as an opportunity for African-American players to do what those 83 years ago could not.

“The importance of wearing this jersey goes way beyond this moment,” defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. “Wearing this jersey is a sign, a symbol for the people who came before us that weren’t allowed to wear this jersey. And now on our shoulders is the opportunity to represent not only our culture but our city and our team by wearing this jersey and being the first African-Americans do so.”