Bears way-too-early 2023 NFL power rankings round-up

It’s been over a month since the Bears’ last game, where they lost 29-13 to the Vikings and finished the season 3-14. Moments after that game, the Texans beat the Colts to help Chicago secure the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears are going to have a different-looking team in 2023. They have a first overall pick in the draft to trade and the most money ($99 million) to spend. The only person who can stop the Bears from being good would be an underwhelming offseason showing from GM Ryan Poles.

Before we see Poles in action this offseason, let’s take a look at where the Bears stand in these way-too-early power rankings.

USA Today

Quinn Harris/Getty Images



Current Ranking: 25th

Week 18 Ranking: 28th

Nate Davis



No team is projected to have more money to throw at free agents than Chicago – though even if GM Ryan Poles maxes out his cap, he’ll probably still have several roster deficiencies.



The Bears have money to spend, and this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Poles has this offseason and next offseason to rebuild the Bears and make them contenders while Justin Fields is still on his rookie deal. If Poles uses the money correctly this offseason, the Bears could be a 9 or 10-win team in 2023.

ESPN

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports



Current Ranking: 29th

Week 18 Ranking: 28th

Courtney Cronin



The Bears have the most salary-cap space in the NFL (approximately $93 million) and the No. 1 overall draft pick. With around 20 players set to hit free agency next month, the makeup of this roster will again look very different next season. The ability to spend on premium positions — pass-rushers, offensive linemen and cornerback, which GM Ryan Poles said he’ll eye specifically — gives Chicago flexibility to add top veteran talent beginning in March. Poles will also be busy fielding offers for the Bears’ top draft pick, which could yield an additional first-rounder this year and in 2024 so they can continue building the roster around quarterback Justin Fields.



A new, young roster in Chicago next season is expected. Poles has a lot of money to play with and should have a good amount of draft capital if he plays his cards right. With Fields improving towards the end of last season, there’s no need to move on from him. That means Chicago likely will trade the first overall pick to a quarterback-needy team, like the Texans or Colts.

Yahoo! Sports

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports



Current Ranking: 29th

Week 18 Ranking: 29th

Frank Schwab



It makes a ton of sense for the Bears to move down from No. 1 in the draft to No. 4 with the Colts. Even better if they can move first to No. 2 with the Texans (if Houston has one QB target they don’t want to miss on), then trade with the Colts. If the Bears are at No. 4 and two quarterbacks go in the top three, they’d still get an elite defensive prospect and a lot of extra picks.



The Colts seem to be done with the “rent-a-quarterback” game. Since they lost Andrew Luck in 2019, they’ve had to find a new one each season. If it’s finally time for them to draft their next franchise quarterback, why not make a move for Bryce Young? If not the Colts, the Texans are another option. They’re looking quarterback and owner Cal McNair wants that pick. Chicago’s in a really good spot, especially if Poles can bluff a little.

NFL.com

Michael Reaves/Getty Images



Current Ranking: 31st

Week 18 Ranking: 29th

Dan Hanzus



The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Will they use it? With a potential franchise quarterback already on the roster in Justin Fields, Chicago could flip the first choice for a bevy of premium draft picks. It has to be an enticing option for Bears general manager Ryan Poles — unless he and the organization have fallen in love with an incoming college QB. That would present a fascinating conundrum for team brass: Trade the first pick … or trade Fields? Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus were not responsible for drafting Fields, but they did see how electric he could be during the 2022 season. Oh, the intrigue!



There were rumors of the Bears moving away from Fields and drafting a quarterback with the first pick, but those have seemed to die down. Poles now appears to be fielding calls for the first overall pick. Chicago needs to get a good return of picks to make it worth it. Hopefully, they’re never back this high in the draft (because of their record), they get a top player, and still get a haul for the first overall pick.

CBS Sports

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports



Current Ranking: 32nd

Week 18 Ranking: 29th

Pete Prisco



Despite having the first pick in the draft, they will build around Justin Fields. They have to get him help, and they have the cap room to do it.



While Poles is busy building a team around Fields, he will be spending time picking the brain of hall-of-fame quarterback Steve Young. This is going to be a huge offseason for the Bears. If all goes well, this team is a playoff team next year. That starts with smart decision-making and hard work.

