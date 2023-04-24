Bears wave goodbye to Aaron Rodgers on his way out of Green Bay, NFC North

Aaron Rodgers leaves Chicago's Solider Field for the last time as a Packer in December. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Aaron Rodgers has long tormented the Chicago Bears.

In fact, if you listen to Rodgers, he owns them. And the stats — well — they pretty much back him up. So when news broke on Monday that at long last Rodgers was headed via trade to the New York Jets, the Bears were ready with a message.

The gist? See ya. Good riddance. Don't let the door hit ya you know where on the way out.

It's hard to blame them for being glad to see Rodgers go. While the trade signals a seismic shift for both the Packers and Jets, it also marks the start a new era in the NFC North — one that doesn't involve Rodgers dominating the Bears or the division.

Since Rodgers took over as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008, the Packers have won the NFC North in eight out of 15 seasons. They earned a wild card berth in three of the seven seasons that they didn't win the division. They're the only NFC North team during the timeframe to advance to, much less win a Super Bowl.

But no team in the division — or the NFL, for that matter — quite felt the brunt of Rodgers' prowess like Chicago, Green Bay's most bitter and longest-term rival. Rodgers boasts a career winning record against each of his former NFC North foes. He's 17-11-1 against the Minnesota Vikings. He's 18-8 against the Detroit Lions.

Against the Bears, Rodgers is 24-5. He's thrown 64 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes in their 29 matchups. His 109 passer rating against Chicago is more than 5 points higher than his career rating of 103.6.

Chicago's posted four winning seasons during Rodgers' reign while winning the division just twice. And now Rodgers is gone. The Jordan Love era is set to begin in Green Bay. And the nascent Justin Fields era continues in Chicago. The Bears couldn't be happier.

As for the Jets? Well, they're excited about the move as well. Just ask his soon to be teammates Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner.

My Knee feel a lil healthier now😂 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) April 24, 2023

Sadly for the NFL, neither the Packers nor the Bears will get a shot at Rodgers next season, barring a Super Bowl matchup. The Bears are probably just fine with that.