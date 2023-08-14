Bears want to see ‘more action' from Justin Fields this preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sounds like Justin Fields will play a bit more this preseason, we just don’t know exactly when.

“I certainly want to see him get more action at some point,” said head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday.

Whether that action comes this weekend against the Colts, next weekend against the Bills, or over both weekends is still up for discussion at Halas Hall.

Last Saturday Fields played seven snaps against the Titans and threw three passes. None of the passes were downfield throws. It was clear the Bears wanted to work on their screen game on Saturday, and they ended up with two long touchdowns on screen passes. One would imagine the Bears may want to see how Fields’ timing has progressed with some more intermediate throws, or throws in the middle of the field before Week 1.

Even if Fields doesn’t play this Saturday, Eberflus believes there’s value in simply participating in joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday.

“You get to do one-on-ones in the red zone. You get to do one-on-ones in the field. You get the pass rush, the pass protection, you get to do all those one-on-ones and see how people fare in that situation. It’s great that our guys get to go against a different team and I’m excited about it.”

Last season, Fields played 18 snaps in the first preseason game, nine snaps in the second preseason game and 30 snaps in the final preseason game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.