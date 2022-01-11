Bears want to interview Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos request interview with Luke Getsy

Nathaniel Hackett will have the opportunity to interview with a division rival, while Luke Getsy is getting his first head-coaching interest.

The two assistant coaches for the Green Bay Packers will likely get a chance to speak to teams during the off week.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chicago Bears requested an interview with Hackett, the Packers offensive coordinator. It’s his third reported interview request of the cycle, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

Hackett has been Matt LaFleur’s offensive coordinator for the last three years and has eight total years of NFL experience as a coordinator. Given the Packers’ success, interest in Hackett – who spread the LaFleur offense and provide valuable help at the quarterback position – was predictable.

Hackett becoming the coach of the Bears would sure add another layer to the NFC North rivalry.

Others on the staff are also getting looks.

Also according to Pelissero, the Broncos want to interview Getsy, the Packers quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

An accomplished college quarterback, Getsy worked in Green Bay from 2014-17 before taking a job as the offensive coordinator at Miss. State. He returned to the Packers under LaFleur as the quarterbacks coach in 2019 and added pass game coordinator to his title last season.

If Hackett departs for a head-coaching job, Getsy would likely be a top candidate to replace him internally in Green Bay.