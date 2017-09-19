Bears waiving wide receiver Tanner Gentry

The Bears are waiving wide receiver Tanner Gentry, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Chicago hopes to re-sign Gentry to the practice squad, per Jahns.

The Bears already have lost receivers Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (shoulder fracture) to season-ending injuries, with Gentry earning a promotion after White went on injured reserve last week. Markus Wheaton, who missed the first two games with a broken left pinkie finger, is on track to play this week.

Jahns said it does not appear the Bears are signing a receiver to replace Gentry, who caught two passes for 27 yards in only eight snaps against the Bucs on Sunday.

Gentry starred in the preseason, catching four passes for 77 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown from Mitch Trubisky in a game against the Titans.