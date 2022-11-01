Bears waiving Isaiah Coulter to make room for Chase Claypool

Bears waive Coulter, make room for Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a reciprocal move to acquire Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, the Bears are electing to waive wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, according to the team.

Chicago signed Coulter in the summer of 2021 and has transitioned him between the practice squad and the active roster. He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2020.

He played in three games for the Bears in 2021, and hasn't played in the 2022 season.

The Bears acquired Claypool on Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline, in exchange for the team's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The move adds immediate talent to the Bears' pass-catching group, giving Justin Fields weaponry to use in the passing game and a big body to throw to (6-foot-4, 240 pounds).

