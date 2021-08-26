Bears waive WR Javon Wims, former 7th-round draft pick

Bears waive Javon Wims, WR who punched Saints DB in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Javon Wims’ time in Chicago is over. The Bears announced on Thursday that they waived the former seventh-round pick.

The wide receiver will be unfortunately remembered for two bad moments over his three-year career in Chicago. First, for punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the third quarter of the Bears’ Week 8 loss against the Saints. Then, for dropping a sure touchdown in the Bears’ Wild Card playoff loss to the Saints later that year. That touchdown would’ve pulled the Bears within one score of New Orleans at the time.

In 2019, Wims flashed some of the attributes that enticed the Bears to use a draft pick to bring him into Halas Hall. At 6’2” and 221 pounds, he was one of the biggest targets in the wide receiver room, besides Allen Robinson. He played in all 16 games, catching 18 balls for 186 yards and one touchdown. But in 2020 he regressed, playing only 28% of the team’s offensive snaps, versus 46% of those snaps the year before. The production dropoff was even more drastic, as he could only parlay that playing time into six catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Wims will now wait to see if any team claims him off waivers, or if he’ll become a free agent. The Bears wide receiver room now features Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Dazz Newsome, Riley Ridley, Rodney Adams, Chris Lacy, Jon’Vea Johnson and Isaiah Coulter. Final cuts down to the 53-man roster are due by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.

