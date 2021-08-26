Bears waive WR Javon Wims, sign DB Dionte Ruffin

Ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears have made a roster move that many were expecting at some point this summer.

The Bears have waived wide receiver Javon Wims and signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin in his place.

Wims suffered an oblique injury, which held him out of last week’s preseason game against the Bills and this week of practice.

Wims, a former seventh-round pick by Chicago, has been a mainstay on the Bears roster over since 2018. Wims’ best season came in 2019, where he had 18 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. Last season was a bit of a letdown, where Wims had just six receptions for 48 yards and a score.

We have waived WR Javon Wims and have signed DB Dionte Ruffin. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 26, 2021

Wims is best known for two things in Chicago — both of which cast a negative light — whether it was punching Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson or dropping a touchdown from Mitch Trubisky in the Bears’ playoff loss to New Orleans last season.

The Bears have had a competitive battle at wide receiver this summer, where guys like Rodney Adams and Chris Lacy have stepped up. Wims has been plagued by drops and being sidelined with an injury certainly didn’t help matters.

