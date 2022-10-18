Bears waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, promote WR Isaiah Coulter to active roster

The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots on Monday night. And one of those moves has been a long time coming.

The Bears have waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and signed wide receiver Isaiah Coulter to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette was claimed off waivers by Chicago ahead of the start of the regular season, and there was optimism about his potential on offense. But Smith-Marsette has had a number of dropped passes and a costly fumble that cost the Bears a chance at victory against the Minnesota Vikings back in Week 5.

In six games with the Bears, Smith-Marsette had one catch for 15 yards on four targets.

In a corresponding roster move, Coulter was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Coulter has spent the last couple of seasons on the Bears’ practice squad, and he was one of the standouts — and a favorite target of quarterback Justin Fields — during training camp.

Receiver Byron Pringle remains on injured reserve, and he’s eligible to return as early as Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Chicago recently activated N’Keal Harry from IR to the active roster, and he’s slated to make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, on Monday Night Football.

