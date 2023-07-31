Bears waive Thyrick Pitts, sign TE Jared Pinkney

The Chicago Bears have made some adjustments to their roster ahead of the second week of training camp at Halas Hall.

The team announced that they’ve waived wide receiver Thyrick Pitts and signed tight end Jared Pinkney.

Pinkney was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He played in four games for the Los Angeles Rams last season and two games for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Pitts was signed by the Bears as an undrafted rookie out of Delaware this offseason.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived WR Thyrick Pitts and signed TE Jared Pinkney. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 31, 2023

The Bears now have six tight ends on the roster: Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Jake Tonges, Chase Allen, Stephen Carlson and Pinkney.

Chicago returns to practice on Monday morning with pads slated to come on later this week.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire