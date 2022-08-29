Bears waive three players

In this article:

Chicago has announced a few moves as the team reduces its roster to 53 players.

The Bears have waived receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin, and safety Jon Alexander.

All three players joined Chicago as undrafted free agents in 2022.

Additionally, the Bears waived offensive tackle Jean Delance on Sunday.

Chicago’s roster currently stands at 76 players. All teams must be down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

