Bears waive Terrell Lewis, add three players as post-cutdown day roster moves begin

The Bears' post-cutdown day roster churn began with an unexpected move.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that the Bears waived defensive end Terrell Lewis. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the move. Pelissero also reported that the Bears claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem from the Indianapolis Colts in a corresponding move.

Waiving Lewis is a surprise after the Alabama product had an impressive training camp and productive preseason. In three preseason games, Lewis had five pressures, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Bears got a good look at Kareem during joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 25-year-old Notre Dame product recorded six pressures and one sack in the Colts' preseason win over the Bears, per Pro Football Focus. In three preseason games, Khalid notched 11 pressures, three sacks, six tackles, and eight stops.

Kareem began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played two seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Colts last season.

In three seasons, Kareem has 16 pressures and one sack in 221 pass-rush opportunities.

Thanks to a league-worst record in 2022, the Bears have the No. 1 spot on the waiver wire, and Kareem wasn't their only move.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Bears claimed defensive back Quindell Johnson from the Los Angeles Rams and signed wide receiver Trent Taylor to the active roster.

Johnson, a rookie safety who went undrafted out of Memphis, gave up five catches on seven targets for 88 yards in three preseason games for the Rams. He had one pass breakup and one sack.

Adding Taylor makes a ton of sense for the Bears.

With Dante Pettis on injured reserve and Velus Jones Jr. struggling, the Bears are in need of an experienced and reliable punt returner. Taylor led the NFL in punt returns over 20 yards last season.

The Bears have not yet announced the corresponding roster moves for Johnson and Taylor.

