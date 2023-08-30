Bears waive DE Terrell Lewis

The Chicago Bears set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but we’re already seeing changes as they appear to be making room for incoming waiver claims.

The Bears have waived defensive end Terrell Lewis, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Lewis, a former third-round pick in 2020, was a standout player during training camp and preseason. He made a strong case for a roster spot, which he earned as part of the initial 53-man roster.

Chicago has now waived Lewis and former fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson, who had strong preseasons as they competed for a roster spot. The Bears could be looking to add a waiver claim to join the likes of Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson and Rasheem Green in the defensive end room.

Last week, Lewis made it clear he expected to make the 53-man roster. Which, technically he did. But he also understood nothing was guaranteed heading into the Week 1 opener.

“I would be surprised but at the same time I know how the business goes,” Lewis said. “So that’s why I just continue to focus on what can I do and control day-in and day-out.

“Because at the end of the day, especially during the preseason, you’re not only playing for yourself and the organization you’re with, but you’re also playing for every other team in the league.”

Chicago has top waiver wire priority, where they’re expected to make some claims to shore up various positions on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire