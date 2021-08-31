Bears waive sixth-round rookies WR Dazz Newsome and CB Thomas Graham Jr.

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of final roster cuts, and there have been some difficult decisions so far. But two of those included two rookies from their 2021 draft class.

According to Brad Biggs and Tom Pelissero, the Bears are waiving a pair of sixth-round rookies — wide receiver Dazz Newsome and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.

Newsome’s cut was the first real surprise cut given the Bears currently have five wide receivers on the roster, including preseason darling Rodney Adams. Newsome was getting a bulk of the punt returns during preseason, so with Newsome gone and Tarik Cohen still sidelined, there’s a question as to who will be returning punts this season.

Graham was competing for a roster spot in a crowded but question-filled cornerback room, so his cut is certainly surprising given no one has really stepped up this summer.

Assuming both clear waivers, Newsome and Graham would be prime candidates for the Bears’ 16-man practice squad, which can begin forming Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.

Follow along with all of the Bears’ cuts below:

