Bears waive six players ahead of Saturday’s roster deadline

With less than two weeks until the Chicago Bears open the regular season against the Detroit Lions, there are some roster cuts that need to be made. The Bears need to trim the roster from 80 to 53 players by Sept. 5, and they’ve already started making roster moves.

Chicago released six players on Thursday morning to trim the roster to 74. They waived running back Napoleon Maxwell, receivers Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry and linebacker Keandre Jones.

We have waived RB Napoleon Maxwell, WRs Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, OL Corey Levin, DL Lee Autry and LB Keandre Jones. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 3, 2020





There’s a good chance some of these players could wind up on Chicago’s practice squad, which will have 16 available spots should they clear waivers. The Bears still need to cut 21 players by Saturday’s deadline.

