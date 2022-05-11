Bears waive Ryan Willis

The Bears are sticking with just three quarterbacks on their roster.

Chicago announced the previously reported signing of quarterback Nate Peterman on Wednesday afternoon. And in the announcement, the Bears noted they’ve waived Ryan Willis as a corresponding roster move.

Willis had been with Chicago since last December when he signed on with the club’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one game.

After going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2019, Willis played in The Spring League and was the MVP of the league’s championship game in 2021.

The Bears now have Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian, and Peterman at QB.

