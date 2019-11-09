Bears waive running back Mike Davis

After a week of speculation over the future of Mike Davis, the Bears officially waived the running back on Saturday.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived RB Mike Davis and TE Bradley Sowell and have signed RB Ryan Nall and LB James Vaughters from the practice squad to the active roster.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 9, 2019

Davis was signed in free agency to a two-year, $6 million contract in an effort to replace Jordan Howard, who was traded to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick earlier in the offseason. Davis failed to make any impact on offense, totaling just 11 carries for 25 yards through eight games.

Appreciate you Chicago 🙌🏿 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) November 9, 2019

Davis' departure strengthens the Bears' chances of securing a fourth-round compensatory pick after losing safety Adrian Amos to the Packers in free agency. Had Davis been on the roster for the Lions game (Week 10), he would have offset the loss of Amos in the mysterious compensatory pick formula.

