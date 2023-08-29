Bears waive rookie DT Travis Bell

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears continue to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. CT deadline.

Outside of quarterback P.J. Walker and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, there haven’t been any big surprises. But there have been some tough cuts as general manager Ryan Poles assembles his roster.

Seventh-round rookie defensive tackle Travis Bell, a feel good story from the NFL draft, has been waived, according to Tom Pelissero.

Bell, the first player to be drafted out of Kennesaw State, is expected to be brought back on the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

Bell wasn’t expected to make the 53-man roster in what’s a crowded defensive line room. Four defensive tackles are projected to make the cut in veterans Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, as well as rookies Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens.

More Latest Bears News

Bears' updated 2024 NFL draft picks after Dan Feeney trade

Bears' 53-man roster projection after Dan Feeney trade, initial cuts

7 best Bears players who aren't going to make the 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire