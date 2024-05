There will be no punter competition this offseason for the Chicago Bears.

After drafting Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears have waived Trenton Gill, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire