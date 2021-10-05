Bears waive punt returner, make Jakeem Grant trade official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are shaking up their punt return game. The team announced on Tuesday that they’d waived special teams specialist Nsimba Webster, and had acquired wide receiver/return man Jakeem Grant from the Dolphins. According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to Miami in exchange for Grant.

The Bears claimed Webster off waivers from the 49ers before the start of the regular season to help with punt returns, and with punt and kick coverage. He hadn’t been very effective as a return man, however, muffing one catch and only gaining 13 yards total on four returns. Webster also notched four tackles in coverage.

Grant on the other hand has gained 59 yards on eight punt returns, and 46 yards on two kick returns. Over his career, he’s returned 101 punts for 978 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also returned 89 kicks for 2,206 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season, rookie running back Khalil Herbert has handled kick returns. But with David Montgomery reportedly set to miss around a month with a knee injury, and Damien Williams dealing with a quad injury of his own, the addition of Grant could allow Herbert to focus solely on rushing, if need be.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!