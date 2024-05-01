Bears waive P Trenton Gill

After selecting Tory Taylor over the weekend, the Bears have let go of their previous punter.

Chicago has waived Trenton Gill, according to the transaction wire.

Gill, 25, was a seventh-round pick in 2022. He served as the team's punter in each game over the last two seasons. He averaged 46.1 yards per punt with a net of 38.5 yards on 133 attempts. In 2022, 30 percent of his punts were downed inside of the 20-yard line with just three touchbacks. In 2023, he had 27 percent of his punts downed inside the 20 with eight touchbacks.

The Bears drafted Taylor with the 122nd pick in the fourth round on Saturday. He was the first punter off the board after he set an FBS record for punt yards in 2023.