Bears waive OL Jean Delance with non-football illness designation

With the final roster cutdown looming, the Chicago Bears made their first of 27 cuts following their preseason finale.

The Bears waived rookie offensive lineman Jean Delance with a Non-Football Illness designation, the team announced Sunday.

Delance signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Florida this offseason. In his final year with the Gators, Delance started 12 games at right tackle and was part of an offensive line that allowed only five sacks, which ranked second in the SEC.

Unfortunately for Delance, he faced an uphill battle at winning a roster spot along the Bears’ offensive line, where he was behind the likes of Larry Borom and Riley Reiff at right tackle.

#Bears roster move:

We have waived OL Jean Delance with a Non-Football Illness designation (Waived/Non-Football Illness). — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) August 28, 2022

The Bears need to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

