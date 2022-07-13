Bears waive long snapper Antonio Ortiz

The Bears needed a roster spot for N'Keal Harry after a trade with the Patriots to acquire the receiver.

Chicago waived long snapper Antonio Ortiz on Wednesday to make room for Harry’s arrival.

The Bears signed Ortiz on May 9 after he had a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Ortiz spent four seasons as TCU’s long snapper. He played all 12 games last season and 44 in his career for the Horned Frogs.

He was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2021 and played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Veteran Patrick Scales is the lone long snapper remaining on the Bears’ roster as training camp approaches.

