Bears waive Ledarius Mack, Michael Joseph

Barring an injury, Khalil Mack will be on the Bears’ 53-man roster come September but he’ll be the only member of his family to make it through final cuts.

Mack’s brother Ledarius signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Buffalo last year and failed to make the team. He returned to the practice squad and gave it another shot this offseason, but the Bears announced he’s been waived again on Tuesday.

Mack had one quarterback hit in their preseason game against the Dolphins.

The Bears also waived defensive back Michael Joseph. Joseph has been on the Bears’ offseason roster, practice squad or injured reserve since 2018, but has never played in a regular season game.

