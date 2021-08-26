Chicago has made a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

The Bears announced they’ve waived receiver Javon Wims and re-signed cornerback Dionte Ruffin.

Wims had been dealing with an oblique injury. The receiver played a handful of snaps in each of Chicago’s first two preseason games, but hadn’t made a reception.

Last year, Wims was suspended for a pair of games after throwing a punch at Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in Week Eight. Wims was retaliating after Gardner-Johnson had grabbed the receiver’s mouthpiece and threw it to the ground.

Wims was a seventh-round pick in 2017. He has 28 receptions for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 33 games.

The Bears had waived Ruffin 10 days ago. The defensive back signed with Chicago in the spring as an undrafted free agent.

Bears waive Javon Wims, re-sign Dionte Ruffin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk