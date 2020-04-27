The Bears opened the week with 10 tight ends on their 90-man roster, but they are down to nine after getting rid of one of them on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have waived Dax Raymond.

Raymond signed as an undrafted free agent last May and remained with the team through the cut to 53 players. He had three catches for 22 yards in four preseason appearances and returned to the practice squad.

The Bears picked up Cole Kmet in the second round of the draft after signing Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris as free agents this offseason. They also have Ben Braunecker, Darion Clark, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Eric Saubert and Adam Shaheen on the roster.

Bears waive Dax Raymond, get down to nine tight ends originally appeared on Pro Football Talk