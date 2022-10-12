Bears will ‘wait and see’ if N’Keal Harry will play vs. Commanders

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, they could be getting back wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Harry was activated off injured reserve this week after being sidelined for the first five games this season. He suffered an ankle injury back on Aug. 6, and he was placed on IR before the start of the season.

Chicago designated Harry to return from IR in Week 5, opening a 21-day window for his return.

Harry was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, and he didn’t have a game designation for Thursday night.

While Harry could make his Bears debut against the Commanders, head coach Matt Eberflus said the team will “wait and see” whether Harry will be active against Washington on Thursday night.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the team is in “wait and see” mode with WR N’Keal Harry. They’ll determine tomorrow if he’s active against the Commanders. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) October 12, 2022

Assuming Harry is active for tomorrow’s game, the Bears would likely ease him back into game mode. He could see a few snaps on offense before going full-steam ahead against his former team, the New England Patriots, next Monday night.

List

Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 6 against Commanders View 4 items

List

Bears vs. Commanders game picks: Will Chicago get a prime-time win in Week 6? View 4 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire