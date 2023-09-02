Bears in ‘wait and see’ mode with Jaquan Brisker ahead of Week 1 opener

The Chicago Bears got back some starters and other key contributors on the practice field Thursday, with the exception of two players.

Left guard Teven Jenkins was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, which means he’ll have to miss at least the first four games. But we already knew that.

It’s the status of second-year safety Jaquan Brisker that is a concern with the Week 1 opener right around the corner. Brisker suffered a soft tissue injury this summer, which held him out the last three weeks.

Head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Brisker faces some important days of rehab ahead heading into the weekend, where Wednesday should be an indicator of whether Brisker will be ready for the opener.

“He’s doing things this weekend,” Eberflus told reporters Thursday. “He’s been in there in practice this week, which has been good, and he’s been working off to the side also during practice, so he’s starting to get himself in there, and we feel good where he is. Wednesday will be a big day for him when we get back into the pads. So it’ll be a big day for us.”

Brisker’s status remains up in the air ahead of the first game week of the season. The Bears aren’t required to divulge injury information into Wednesday, which will be an important day for Brisker.

“It’s just the wait and see,” Eberflus said. “How does the rehab go this weekend? Because he’s doing something every day. He’s doing something Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and then into Tuesday, and we’ll see where it goes. And then when you get the pads on and start cracking and doing full-speed movements, then we’ll see where it is.”

