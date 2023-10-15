Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and stream Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears (1-4) will host the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build on their first victory of the season.
The Bears are trending up as quarterback Justin Fields continues to stack impressive games, where his connection with DJ Moore is flourishing. Chicago’s defense is gearing up for some big returns in the secondary that should help a defense coming off its best performance against the Washington Commanders (2-4).
Meanwhile, the Vikings will be without star receiver Justin Jefferson, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 6 matchup:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)
Television
FOX
Announcers
Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
ESPN 1000 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 226
Vikings feed: XM 383
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Bears (+3)
Money line: Bears (+135), Vikings (-160)
Over/Under: 43.5
NFL Wire Site
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 10
vs.
3:25 p.m.
2
Sept. 17
at
12 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
3:25 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 5
at
Washington Commanders*
7:15 p.m.
6
Oct. 15
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 22
vs.
12 p.m.
8
Oct. 29
at
7:20 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
at
12 p.m.
10
Nov. 12
vs.
7:15 p.m.
11
Nov. 19
at
12 p.m.
12
Nov. 26
at
Minnesota Vikings*
7:15 p.m.
13
BYE WEEK
14
Dec. 10
vs.
Detroit Lions
12 p.m.
15
TBD
at
TBD
16
Dec. 24
vs.
3:25 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
vs.
12 p.m.
18
TBD
at
Green Bay Packers
TBD
*prime-time game