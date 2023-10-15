Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and stream Week 6 game

The Chicago Bears (1-4) will host the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build on their first victory of the season.

The Bears are trending up as quarterback Justin Fields continues to stack impressive games, where his connection with DJ Moore is flourishing. Chicago’s defense is gearing up for some big returns in the secondary that should help a defense coming off its best performance against the Washington Commanders (2-4).

Meanwhile, the Vikings will be without star receiver Justin Jefferson, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 6 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 226

Vikings feed: XM 383

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Bears (+3)

Money line : Bears (+135), Vikings (-160)

Over/Under: 43.5

NFL Wire Site

Vikings Wire

2023 Schedule

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire