Bears vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and stream Week 18 game

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

The Chicago Bears (3-13) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to end a frustrating 2022 season on a positive note.

But they’ll have to face a Vikings team with plenty on the line — the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bears also have something big on the line — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If Chicago loses and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears get the top selection, which gives them a ton of leverage this offseason.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 18 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 229

Vikings feed: XM 383

Betting Odds (via Tipico Sportsbook)

  • Spread: Bears (+6)

  • Money line: Bears (+225), Vikings (-270)

  • Over/Under: 43

NFL Wire Site

Vikings Wire

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

Vikings at Bears: Who wins Week 18? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories