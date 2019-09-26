Bears vs. Vikings: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
Wins tend to be the ultimate deodorant for teams struggling to find their identity, but in the case of the Chicago Bears, Week 3's dominant victory over the Washington Redskins hasn't done much to silence concerns about QB Mitch Trubisky or the offense's ability to complement what appears to be a Super Bowl-caliber defense.
Sure, Trubisky ended Monday night's game with three touchdown passes and a season-best 116.5 quarterback rating, but the narrative around the third-year pro continues to be one of negativity and doubt. Josh Norman's third-quarter interception didn't do much to help Trubisky's cause, either. It was one of the worst throws of his career and is the one play critics have focused on since the game's conclusion.
It doesn't help that the Bears' next opponent is the Minnesota Vikings, who possess one of the NFL's best defenses and a running game that can challenge even Chicago's ferocious defensive front. Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 375 rushing yards and is averaging an astonishing 6.6 yards per carry.
This game, more than any so far this season, may require the Bears' offense to lead the way. And if Trubisky fails to meet that challenge? It won't be pretty.
RELATED: Bears make jump in Week 4's NFL Power Rankings
Here's how you can tune in to the game:
Game Information
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Chicago Bears (2-1)
Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
Time: 3:25 p.m. CST
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill
TV: FOX
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (color)
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 227
Vikings feed: XM 384
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Be sure to tune in on the MyTeams App at 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Show.
Bears vs. Vikings: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago