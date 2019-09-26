Bears vs. Vikings: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Wins tend to be the ultimate deodorant for teams struggling to find their identity, but in the case of the Chicago Bears, Week 3's dominant victory over the Washington Redskins hasn't done much to silence concerns about QB Mitch Trubisky or the offense's ability to complement what appears to be a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

Sure, Trubisky ended Monday night's game with three touchdown passes and a season-best 116.5 quarterback rating, but the narrative around the third-year pro continues to be one of negativity and doubt. Josh Norman's third-quarter interception didn't do much to help Trubisky's cause, either. It was one of the worst throws of his career and is the one play critics have focused on since the game's conclusion.

It doesn't help that the Bears' next opponent is the Minnesota Vikings, who possess one of the NFL's best defenses and a running game that can challenge even Chicago's ferocious defensive front. Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 375 rushing yards and is averaging an astonishing 6.6 yards per carry.

This game, more than any so far this season, may require the Bears' offense to lead the way. And if Trubisky fails to meet that challenge? It won't be pretty.

Here's how you can tune in to the game:

Game Information

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. Chicago Bears (2-1)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:25 p.m. CST

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill

TV: FOX







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (color)



Stream









Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 227

Vikings feed: XM 384

