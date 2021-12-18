Bears vs. Vikings predictions: Can Chicago get back in the win column?

The Chicago Bears (4-9) will host the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) on Monday night, where Chicago will look to snap their three-game losing streak in what’s a winnable game.

But it won’t be easy considering the Bears have had a COVID outbreak at Halas Hall this week, which has sidelined 12 players and all three coordinators.

Matt Nagy’s team has found plenty of success agains the Vikings over the last three years, going 5-1 in his coaching tenure. But with the season crumbling the way it is, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that change.

Can Chicago get back in the win column in Week 15? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Monday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (12-1): Vikings 27, Bears 23

I was more than prepared to pick the Bears to win this game against the Vikings, given Matt Nagy’s track record at 5-1 against Minnesota and the fact that the Vikings are 5-15 against the Bears in their last 20 visits to Chicago. But this COVID-19 outbreak, which has sidelined players like Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson, Eddie Goldman and Larry Borom and all three coordinators, has changed this game in a huge way. Chicago was already at a disadvantage in this game, and this certainly doesn’t help.

The Bears will likely be without both starting tackles in Jason Peters and Larry Borom, which leaves Teven Jenkins and perhaps Elijah Wilkinson to protect Justin Fields against a Vikings pass rush that leads the NFL in sacks. And it certainly doesn’t help that, with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on the COVID list, it looks like Matt Nagy will be back calling plays.

There is some encouraging news on defense as Akiem Hicks is gearing up for his return and Roquan Smith looks like he won’t be hampered by reaggravating his hamstring.

While Chicago and Minnesota both have losing records right now, both teams are headed in different directions. The Bears are headed for an offseason of chance while the Vikings are still competing for a wild-card spot. While Chicago doesn’t stand a chance at making the postseason, they could play spoiler against Minnesota.

Brendan Sugrue (12-1): Vikings 23, Bears 21

The fact COVID is running through NFL teams faster than it takes Jakeem Grant to run a punt return for a touchdown makes picking this game quite difficult. We have no idea who is going to be available and who will be able to be out on the field. As of now, the Bears have 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and all three of their coordinators. It’s doubled what the Minnesota Vikings are experiencing. But the games must go on in the NFL’s eyes!

Truthfully, I was going to pick the Bears to win this game if not for the crazy COVID cases. The Vikings have had one of the most bizarre seasons in recent memory, where every game sees a crazy comeback and lead change at some point. I can easily see that in this one, despite the Bears being undermanned. The Vikings have a formula to win, however, when they feed Dalvin Cook and the running game. Cook returned from injury last week to power the Vikings to a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and are coming off extended rest, the third opponent in a row getting that benefit when playing the Bears.

Still, neither one of these teams seems to know how to play a complete game. But given the Bears’ shuffling on the offensive line again with Larry Borom and Jason Peters out, plus knowing Matt Nagy will likely have his hands full without his three coordinators, I can’t see the Bears digging deep to find a win. COVID truly deserves the win this week, sadly.

Ryan Fedrau (8-5): Vikings 28, Bears 14

Three of the coordinators are out, Matt Nagy is likely calling plays, Monday night is going to be tough. The Vikings have more to gain and the Bears’ second half against the Packers is the story of the season. Inconsistent and poor play.

I’m expecting this to be ugly, but I’ve been wrong before. My bet would be the Vikings by 10 or more, but anything is possible. It all depends on how Kirk Cousins plays. Cousins has struggled in prime-time games — that’s Chicago’s only hope.

Nate Atkins (7-2): Vikings 26, Bears 24

The Bears have 12 players and three coaches on the COVID-19/Reserve list as of Thursday. That’s not great for a team hoping to spoil Minnesota’s late-season playoff push.

For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins is the best quarterback in the NFL at being the worst quarterback in the NFL as soon as you start to believe he’s pretty good. But, he’s got Dalvin Cook (200 yard rushing performance vs. Pittsburgh a week ago) and two excellent receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Thielen and Jefferson put the Bears secondary at a disadvantage since there’s two of them and Chicago only has one good cornerback in Jaylon Johnson. Fortunately, Thielen is questionable to play for Minnesota due to an ankle injury, and the Bears would be lucky if he sits out.

Offensively, the Bears lack an identity and they lack consistency. They’re not great at running or passing. They’re ranked 29th in total offense but scored 20 points in the first half against Green Bay. And then they nearly went scoreless in the second half of that game. Who knows what they’ll look like on Monday night.

What the Bears do have in their favor is this. The Vikings have lost half of their games this year on the final play of the game. So maybe, if the Bears are healthy and the offense can keep it close, they can walk off with a miracle win. They’d end Minnesota’s hopes for a playoff bid and would get a much needed win over a divisional opponent.

But, with the number of players and coaches injured or sick, it doesn’t seem likely.

