Bears vs. Vikings game picks: Will Chicago’s losing streak reach 10 games?

The Chicago Bears (3-13) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to close out the 2022 season on a high note.

Chicago is coming off a 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, which sent the Bears to their ninth straight loss. It was their worst game of the season, where they were outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters.

Now, Chicago will face a Minnesota team competing for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Vikings are a 7.5-point road favorite against the Bears, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 42.5.

Can Chicago snap their nine-game losing streak to close out 2022? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday’s season finale.

Alyssa Barbieri (10-6): Vikings 35, Bears 10

This game has all of the makings of a nightmare for the Bears. With no Justin Fields and an injury-depleted roster, Chicago doesn’t stand a chance in this game. Oh, and the Vikings have something to play for as they’re contending for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. This one could get ugly quick and surpass last week’s brutal effort against the Lions.

The biggest storyline heading into this matchup is the outcome of the Texans-Colts game, where the Bears have a chance to lock down the No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the Vikings and a Houston win. It certainly feels like that game is more anticipated for Chicago fans than this one against Minnesota.

It’s safe to say that the Bears’ losing streak will reach 10 to close out what’s been an ugly 2022 season. But, at the same time, this is the last time we’ll get to watch the Bears play football for seven months. So it’s certainly bittersweet.

Brendan Sugrue (9-7): Vikings 33, Bears 15

No Justin Fields, no Teven Jenkins, no way the Bears win this game. There’s not much more to be said when your starting quarterback is Nathan Peterman and the opponent is a Minnesota Vikings team, desperately wanting a convincing victory heading into the playoffs.

Peterman has one career victory where he threw the ball 10 times for 57 yards that came during his rookie season in 2017. I can’t say I see him getting another one this week given the Bears’ issues on the offensive line and at receiver. In a way, the season ended last week when the entire team failed to put up a fight against the Lions. This will be another laugher as the Vikings cruise into the postseason. Perhaps they’ll send Chicago a gift basket if this helps ignite a spark that leads to a playoff run.

The only reason to watch this game will be to see if the Bears wind up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Other than that, this is an irrelevant finale for them and it’s only delaying the beginning of the offseason.

Ryan Fedrau (9-7): Vikings 34, Bears 7

No Justin Fields, nine straight losses… Things don’t look so promising for Chicago this week if fans are coming out looking for a win. The good news? The team still has a bid for the first overall pick in the draft. If the Texans beat the Colts and the Bears lose, Chicago ends up with the first pick.

This has been a long season that is finally coming to an end. It’s time to focus on the offseason and the move that will be made by GM Ryan Poles in the draft and free agency. Chicago has a lot to fix but the resources to do so. It’ll be interesting.

