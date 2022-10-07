Bears vs. Vikings game picks: Will Chicago get back in the win column in Week 5?

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column in Week 5.

Following Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants (3-1), the Bears still have concerns with their offense after going 0-for-3 in the red zone. Also, Chicago’s defense will have to contend with one of the league’s best wideouts in Justin Jefferson, and their last-ranked run defense will look to get back on track against Dalvin Cook.

Will Chicago get back in the win column against the Vikings in Week 5? Our Bears Wire staff shares their game picks for Sunday’s matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (2-2): Vikings 28, Bears 16

Eventually, there has to be a week where everything comes together, right? But this isn’t going to be that week. The Bears face a 3-1 Vikings team that’s already taken down fellow NFC North foes the Packers and Lions this season, and they’re about to make it an early sweep.

It’s been all downhill for Chicago since their Week 1 victory, and this is a game that could get ugly quickly. The Bears offense has stumbled, outside of the run game, and it’s hard to imagine Justin Fields and the passing offense get on track in this game. The run game should move the ball and provide some scoring opportunities, but it’s looking to be another rough outing on offense.

It looks like Chicago’s defense will once again be without Jaylon Johnson, which isn’t encouraging considering Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are on deck. Then there’s the Bears’ porous run defense, allowing 183.3 rushing yards per game, who will have to contend with Dalvin Cook, who’s poised to run all over this defense.

Division games always hit differently. But the Bears haven’t done anything to make me believe they can go into Minnesota and upset the Vikings.

Brendan Sugrue (1-3): Vikings 24, Bears 16

It feels dirty to pick Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Bears, especially with how effective the old defense was at containing their offense. But with a new regime in town and plenty of Vikings playmakers able to do damage, it feels like there’s no other choice. The Vikings are coming off a narrow win over in London and only have a week’s worth of rest. That lack of rest might keep things close, but it won’t be enough to help lift the Bears to victory.

The Bears’ offense is going nowhere fast, and they couldn’t even muster a touchdown against a struggling Giants defense. Now they face a Vikings unit that is a step up in difficulty with a formidable defensive line that is likely going to destroy the Bears up front. If David Montgomery is able to play, perhaps there’s more hope but it’s hard to predict seeing anything better than what we’ve witnessed these last few weeks.

On defense, the front seven isn’t generating the pressure that was expected when the season began. If Cousins can get a good pocket, he’ll make the Bears pay by finding Justin Jefferson. Maybe he won’t have to though considering every single team has been able to run on this defense. This might be a breakout game for Dalvin Cook, who hasn’t exactly been elite entering Week 5.

This offensive trend can’t last all season. At some point, things will begin to look better but until that happens, I can’t have faith that the Bears find a way to score more than 20 points against an average defense.

Ryan Fedrau (3-1): Vikings 28, Bears 12

I think it’s going to be a long, ugly game for the Bears. Being 2-1 and having a winning record was nice, but now it’s time for Chicago to drop a few games in a row. Minnesota is the most complete football team they’ve played so far, so it’s hard for me to believe the Bears have any shot at winning.

Still, the old saying goes, “they play the games for a reason.” Going off of that logic, the way the Bears win is for them to run the ball down the Vikings’ throats, and for Justin Fields to make a few key throws when asked upon. If they can control the clock and Fields can do his share, there’s a chance. If not, we’re on to Washington.

Nate (0-0): Vikings 27, Bears 15

This week provides an easy victory for the Vikings if Minnesota doesn’t look past Chicago to focus on Miami, who they play next week.

The Bears are facing one of their most talented opponents this season, and the weather will not be a factor. Based on the current injury report, Chicago will be without star cornerback Jaylon Johnson and forced to cover All-Pros Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

I think this is another game where we find out just how bad the Bears are on defense. The team lacks talent and depth in every position. Now that injuries are occurring, rookies and journeymen are playing the bulk of snaps.

I have no faith in Chicago’s offense to throw the ball effectively. Luke Getsy will attempt to establish the run again and find himself behind the chains on third down. The current game plan on offense is too simple and easy for teams to defend.

Jarrett Bailey (3-1): Vikings 27, Bears 13

The Bears have given me no reason to believe they can keep up with the Vikings’ offense. Justin Jefferson had a fantastic game against the Saints in London last week, and Minnesota is spreading the ball around effectively. Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are getting their fair share of touches, Adam Theilen is showing that he is still a top caliber receiver, and Minnesota’s defense is holding up their end of things, as well.

Chicago’s run game will make a few plays, they have all season, but you have to be able to throw the ball in this league to win important games. The Vikings were my surprise team in the NFC coming into the season, and they get to 4-1 this week, as the Bears continue to slip in the early-season playoff race.

