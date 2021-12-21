Bears vs. Vikings: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 15 loss

After splitting the season series with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, the Chicago Bears hosted them on Monday Night Football for the first of two games in the final month of the season.

In a must-win game, the Bears came up short in a 17-9 loss, which dropped them to 4-10 on the season.

With the season on the line, the Bears played underwhelming football, never finding an offensive rhythm. Although the defense certainly rose to the occasion. This loss officially ends Chicago’s playoff hopes and likely seals Matt Nagy’s future.

Let’s take a look at everything we know after Chicago’s Week 15 loss to Minnesota.

Final Score: Vikings 17, Bears 9

Keys to the Game

Slow Start Offensively: The Bears offense didn’t start off fast, whatsoever. They had little to no momentum for most of the game. Chicago missed out on points multiple times — scoring just nine points on five trips inside the red zone — and couldn’t hold on to the football. Since scoring 27 points in the first half against the Packers, Chicago has just 12 points in the following six quarters.

Play Calling: Head coach Matt Nagy took back over as the play caller with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor out against the Vikings. The play-calling was subpar, with some of it working and the rest being outright awful. Nagy did run the ball well, but the passing game wasn’t effective when it mattered. That kept Chicago out of the end zone until the final play of the game.

Matt Nagy’s Decision Making: Matt Nagy missed out on kicking a field goal late in the third quarter at the 21-yard-line, and then again midway through the fourth quarter inside the 10. Both fourth down conversions were no good, which left six points off of the board. If they decided to kick, it could have been an eight-point game in the fourth quarter.

It was over when...

This game was over when Justin Fields was sacked on 4th-and-1 at the Bears’ 21-yard line late in the third quarter. At that point, momentum was going Chicago’s way after a tipped punt. The Vikings stopping the Bears right outside the red zone finished the job and ended this game.

Though the Bears were losing 17-3, they were in scoring position and close to making it a one-possession game. That sack killed their momentum and put the game back in the Vikings’ hands.

3 Stars of the Game

***David Montgomery: David Montgomery was called upon 18 times on the ground and five times in the air. He had 83 yards from scrimmage — including 60 rushing yards — and was the most consistent offensive player against the Vikings.

**Akiem Hicks: Akiem Hicks caused havoc against the Vikings. Hicks put solid pressure on Cousins and sacked him twice. Hicks had five tackles, including two for a loss, two sacks, and four QB hits.

*Robert Quinn: Robert Quinn continues to get closer to the Bears’ single-season sack record. He has quietly become one of the better defensive players in the league, and potentially the best defensive player in Chicago. Against the Vikings, Quinn had four tackles, including one for a loss, two sacks, one QB hit and a forced fumble.

What's next

The Bears will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in Week 16. These two teams last played in 2018, which resulted in a victory.

With Monday’s loss to the Vikings, this game is meaningless for the Bears, but it’ll be good to see what Justin Fields has to offer the next few weeks before the 2021 season ends for Chicago.

