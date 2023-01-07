Bears vs. Vikings: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 18 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-13) are wrapping up their 2022 season on Sunday. It’s been a long year, and Chicago hasn’t won a game since Week 7. The rebuild of the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era is underway, and as a result, this is the worst Bears team in franchise history.

Chicago will host the Minnesota Vikings (12-4), who lead the NFC North and have dropped to the No.3 seed in the NFC after a 41-17 blowout to the Green Bay Packers. But they have a chance to regain the No. 2 seed with a win.

The Bears have announced that quarterback Justin Fields won’t play this week, and many will be hoping Chicago loses to keep hopes of the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft alive.

Here are five things to watch in Week 18 and a final prediction!

Chicago's losing streak could reach 10 games

The Bears have been around for 103 years. Their owner, Virginia McCaskey, just turned 100 years old. Neither the team nor Virginia has seen a Bears team as bad as this. The current nine-game losing streak is the worst in team history. Will Chicago win, stop the skid at nine games, or move to 10 games and counting?

Rebuilding is hard.

With no Justin Fields, here comes Nathan Peterman

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announced that Justin Fields wouldn’t start against the Vikings. The second-year quarterback is nursing a hip injury he suffered last week and did not practice this week. That means Nathan Peterman is the starting quarterback in Week 18.

Peterman has started four games in his five-year career. He has completed 52.5% of his passes for 598 yards, three touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 1-3 record. It’s going to be ugly.

Who is playing cornerback for the Bears?

Heading into the game against Minnesota, rookie cornerback Jaylon Jones is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest. In addition, fellow rookie Kyler Gordon has a groin injury and is now listed as questionable. Earlier this week, undrafted rookie Josh Blackwell was placed on injured reserve.

If Gordon doesn’t play, look for former Viking Harrison Hand, undrafted journeyman Breon Borders (on his 10th NFL team), and Greg Stroman Jr., who was signed to the practice squad, to comprise Chicago’s cornerback group.

How long will it take for the Vikings to bench their starters?

Minnesota’s coach Kevin O’Connell said his staff has a plan for balancing starter’s playing time against the Bears.

“We’re going to go in with the expectation of our guys going in, trying to get off to a good start and play good football,” O’Connell said.

So, how long will it take until Minnesota has a big enough lead to sit their starters?

The Vikings may use Sunday’s game as a “bounce back” after getting embarrassed by the Packers last week and falling to the No. 3 seed in the NFC with no chance of getting the No. 2 seed.

What's more important, a win or a draft pick?

As previously mentioned, Justin Fields isn’t starting, and the Bears are on a nine-game losing streak. But another loss on Sunday improves Chicago’s chance of competing for the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. If the Texans beat the Colts and the Bears lose, they lock down the top selection.

However, what’s more important, trying to get the first overall pick or ending a historically bad losing streak? If you ask Matt Eberflus, his answer would be getting the win. But you have to believe the consensus behind closed doors is to go out and get that No. 1 pick.

Final Prediction: Vikings 29, Bears 14

Nathan Peterman is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Bears’ struggling defense will need more starters on Sunday. Finally, a problematic season will end, and fans can shift their focus to the 2023 offseason. Unfortunately for fans hoping for the No.1 pick, the Colts are favored over the Texans. Chicago has likely secured the No. 2 pick.

The last time the Bears had the second pick (without trading up for it) was in 1951. Then, they ironically drafted a quarterback — Bob Williams. Unfortunately, the Notre Dame quarterback had a 3-4 record in seven games started. Let’s hope the pick in 2023 is better than that.

