Bears vs. Vikings: 10 things to know about their Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in the first divisional meeting between the two teams this season. The Bears have now lost three straight games after starting 5-1, while the Vikings have own two consecutive games after starting 1-5.

Here are 10 things to know about the Bears’ Week 10 contest against the Vikings.

Bears haven't lost to the Vikings in Matt Nagy era

While there's not a lot of faith in Bears coach Matt Nagy, there's no denying his track record against the NFC North -- minus the Green Bay Packers. The Bears have never lost to the Vikings since Nagy took over as head coach, sweeping Minnesota from 2018-19.

Chicago has won the last four games

The Bears have won the last four games in the series. Before that, they'd lost the previous three contests.

12/29/19 - Bears 21, Vikings 19

09/29/19 - Bears 16, Vikings 6

12/30/18 - Bears 24, Vikings 10

11/18/18 - Bears 25, Vikings 20

Vikings lead series 60-56-2

While the Bears have benefitted from recent success against the Vikings, it's Minnesota that leads the series 60-56-2. We'll see if Chicago can continue to chip away at the Vikings' series lead.

Bears have held Vikings to 20 points or less in last 4 games

The Bears defense has long been the strength of this team, and they've been a big part of the reason for Chicago's success against the Vikings over the last two seasons. The Bears defense has held the Vikings offense to 20 points or less in the previous four games, which is how Chicago has managed to win.

Bears kept RB Dalvin Cook in check last time they faced him

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been a one-man wrecking crew this season, and he currently leads the NFL with 858 rushing yards. Cook got off to a similar hot start last season before he faced the Bears in Week 4. Chicago held Cook to just 35 yards on 14 carries and 35 yards on six receptions last September. After keeping Titans running back Derrick Henry in check last week, we'll see if the Bears can do the same against Cook.

Bears defense shined on primetime stage in previous meeting

The last time these two teams meant in primetime -- with Chicago donning their orange jerseys -- the Bears defense put a beating on the Vikings offense. Khalil Mack had a sack and forced a fumble on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins while safety Eddie Jackson had a pick-six in a 25-20 victory on Sunday Night Football. The Bears will be looking to replicate that dominance on the primetime stage at a time when they desperately need a win.

Chicago has fared well against QB Kirk Cousins

The Bears have had success against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he's yet to beat them since Matt Nagy took over as head coach in Chicago. In five career games against the Bears, Cousins is 2-3 with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 89.6 rating. We'll see if they can get after him again on Monday night.

Bears are coming off three straight losses

After starting the season 5-1, the Bears have lost their last three games against the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. They've fallen to 5-4 on the season and are now on the outside looking in with the NFC playoff race. They're at a point where they desperately need a win.

Vikings have won last two games

The Vikings got off to an abysmal 1-5 record this season, where things were pretty ugly for a team expected to compete for the NFC North. Minnesota has since won their last two games -- both divisional contests against the Packers and Lions. The Vikings will be looking to continue their NFC North revenge tour with their first win over the Bears in three years.

Khalil Mack has forced a fumble on Kirk Cousins in last 2 meetings

Mack has faced Cousins twice with the Bears -- once in both 2018 and 2019 -- and in both meetings he's done an impressive job getting after Cousins. He's forced a fumble in both of those games, which certainly bodes well for Monday night's match-up where the defense is going to need to rise to the occasion.

