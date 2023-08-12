Bears vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener

The Chicago Bears open their three-game preseason slate against the Tennessee Titans.

After two weeks of training camp practices, the Bears will finally get to play against another team. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that select starters will play in limited fashion, including quarterback Justin Fields. Perhaps we’ll get our first on-field look at Fields and new WR1 DJ Moore.

There will be plenty of storylines to monitor, including how roster bubble players fare and some developing position battles.

Here’s how you can tune into the preseason matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

NFL Network

Announcers

Adam Amin and Jim Miller (FOX32)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 225

Titans feed: XM 381

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Bears (-3.5)

Money line : Bears (-165), Titans (+140)

Over/Under: 37.5

NFL Wire Site

Titans Wire

2023 Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) 1 Aug. 12 vs. Tennessee Titans 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 19 at Indianapolis Colts 6 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills 12 p.m. Tickets

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire