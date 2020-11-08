Bears vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule, streaming info, injuries, odds, more

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) and Chicago Bears (5-3) will meet in Week 9 in a contest between a pair of five-win teams that are on a two-game losing streak.

The Titans are coming off back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, while the Bears have dropped their last two contests against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

The Titans currently sit in first place in the AFC South and need a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss to stay there. The Bears are in second place in the NFC North and need a win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2016 in Chicago, when the Titans emerged victorious, 27-21. The last meeting to take place between the two franchises in Nashville was back in 2012, when the Bears won handily, 51-20.

Let’s take a look at all of the important details for Sunday’s tilt, including viewing and listening information, injuries, odds, and more.