Bears vs. Titans preseason game recap: Everything we know

The Chicago Bears pulled off an exciting 27-24 victory on the road against the Tennessee Titans in their final preseason game on Saturday at Nissan Field.

A last-minute go-ahead touchdown from Nick Foles to Jesper Horsted sealed the game for the Bears heading into the regular season.

Final Score: Bears 27, Titans 24

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Keys to the game

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Justin Fields as QB1: The crown prince got the start with no Andy Dalton in the lineup. Fields finished with 7 of 10 passes completed for 54 yards and one highlight-reel touchdown to Jesper Horsted despite a slow start. As expected, Fields appears to be playing in a simplified system where he's only asked to read half of the field at a time. Nevertheless, his six-play, 78-yard drive in the final two minutes, capped by the 20-yard touchdown to Horsted, is what fans were hoping for when Fields was drafted 11th overall. Despite the flash of brilliance, the Bears front office has been clear about Andy Dalton being the week one starter, but after the first half he turned in tonight, the calls for Justin Fields as QB1 will continue. Fields wrapped up the preseason 30 for 49 for 276 yards and three touchdowns without playing with Allen Robinson or any other first-string skill players. A Starting Offensive Line Emerges: This was the first game with what is expected to be the starting offensive line. Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mutipher, James Daniels, and Germain Ifedi played the entire first half. The starting unit only gave up one sack to the Titans starters, which was promising. Jesper Horsted Hat Trick: The undrafted Princeton tight end became a name to remember in the final preseason game. His first touchdown came before halftime from Justin Fields, the second came from Nick Foles to give the Bears a 21-10 lead, and the final one, a one-handed catch, also came from Foles from 54 yards out to win the game. It seems unlikely he'll make the final 53, given Kmet, Graham, and James are all in front of him. But he's shown plenty of promise. Monsters of the Midway: While the Titans were without Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, and Ryan Tannehill, the Bears defense bared its teeth, showing what to expect in the regular season. Eddie Goldman was an impact player early, collapsing the pocket and making big plays in the middle of the field. Danny Trevathan and Tre Robinson both had interceptions, with Robinson's resulting in a pick-six against Logan Woodside.

It was over when...

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

...Jesper Horsted hauled in a one-handed catch from Nick Foles and sprinted to the end zone for a 54-yard touchdown. The touchdown was Horsted's third of the game. The Bears defense was able to hold off the Titans -- forcing two straight punts -- and Chicago cruised to a 27-24 win.

3 Stars of the game

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

***Jesper Horsted: Five receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Not bad for an undrafted former Ivy League receiver. It's hard to say which touchdown catch was more exciting; the one from Fields in the first half of the one-handed grab put the Bears up 27-24. **Tre Robinson: Everyone loves when the defense can create offense. Credit is due to Trevis Gipson for beating the offensive tackle and grabbing Woodside's arm. Tre Robinson made a play on the ball while it fluttered through the air and scored from 27 yards out. * Justin Fields: This game was the moment everyone had been waiting for, and Fields delivered. While he's yet to play with the first team skill players, Fields has successfully kept drives alive and moved the ball downfield with his arm.

What's next

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears begin the regular season on the road at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12 at 7:20 pm CT for the Sunday Night Football premiere. [listicle id=479199]

1

1