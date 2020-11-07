Bears vs. Titans predictions: Staff picks for Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears will face-off in Week 9 in a battle between a pair of five-win teams that are coming off back-to-back losses.

And speaking of losses, our staff took a collective “L” in Week 8, as Mike Moraitis, Crissy Froyd and John Lowell all picked the Titans to win in what turned out to be an unexpected loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, that also means things remain steady in our staff standings going into this week. Here’s a reminder of how everyone is doing through seven games of the Titans’ 2020 season:

1. Mike Moraitis (6-1)

T-2. Crissy Froyd (5-2)

T-2. John Lowell (5-2)

4. Shaun Calderon (0-0)

You may have noticed a new name in our standings. Shaun Calderon recently joined us, so he’ll be making a pick every week along with the rest of our staff, making things a bit more interesting.

Without further ado, here’s what our staff thinks will happen in the Week 9 contest between the Titans and Bears at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.