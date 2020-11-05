Bears vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 9 picks

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) and Chicago Bears (5-3) will be looking to get back on track in Week 9 when these two teams meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.

Both teams come into this game on a two-game losing streak, as the Titans have lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in back-to-back weeks, while the Bears have dropped games against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Ending a losing streak isn’t the only thing up for grabs in this game, though.

The Titans hold a slim lead over the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South and can maintain their spot atop the division simply by winning. Meanwhile, the Bears sit in second place in the NFC North and a win and a Green Bay Packers loss will put Chicago in first place.

Let’s take a look at what experts from different media outlets are predicting for this Week 9 tilt that is the first meeting between the Titans and Bears since 2016, and the first in Nashville since 2012.