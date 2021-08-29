Bears vs. Titans highlights Preseason Week 3
Watch Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans highlights from Preseason Week 3 This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Dee Eskridge has made his NFL debut tonight and it's so-far-so-good.
The Bears closed out preseason with a 27-24 win over the Titans, where we saw Justin Fields for the last time until he starts this season.
Here are five takeaways from Baltimore's preseason win over Washington.
The Colts are still optimistic that Carson Wentz will be ready for their season opener.
The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up their 2021 preseason in dominant fashion
Matt Nagy's team improved their tackling and kick coverage, two areas that looked rough in their first two preseason games.
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields shined again in his first NFL preseason start Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
It’s not quite a 19-game winning streak in meaningless action, but it’s still a record. A new rule change applied for the first time in NFL history on Friday night in the Eagles-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Jets fans who paid to see the only preseason home game of the season didn’t see Zach Wilson [more]
The Packers were shutout by the BIlls in the preseason finale, but there were still four standouts from the contest.
#Bills GM Brandon Beane revealed a thing or two during a mid-game interview:
The Vikings waived three players on Saturday.