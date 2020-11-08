Bears vs. Titans game recap: Everything we know

The Chicago Bears continue to find new ways to lose in embarrassing fashion. The Tennessee Titans handed the Bears their third straight loss this season, a 24-17 beating that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.

And it all comes back to their offense, which is easily the worst in the NFL. Mind you, this is Year 3 of Matt Nagy, where we were promised noticeable improvement only to get the worst product in that three-year span.

The Titans tried to give this game to the Bears, and they couldn’t take advantage. Chicago’s defense was able to contain the game’s best running back — holding Derrick Henry to just 68 yards on 21 carries — and frustrate Tennessee’s offense into some inconsistency.

After starting 5-1 this season, the Bears have dropped to 5-4, where it feels like the bottom is falling out of this team.