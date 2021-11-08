Bears vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen and stream online

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
The Chicago Bears will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to avoid a four-game losing streak heading into their bye week.

The Bears are coming off another brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the defense gave up 30-plus points for the second straight week. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields had his best game, and all eyes will be on him and Chicago’s offense to see if they can build on last week’s outing.

Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the Week 9 matchup between the Bears and Steelers.

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Monday, Nov. 8, 7:15 p.m. CST

Where: Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Broadcast:

TV: ESPN

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Broadcasters:

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Referee:

Tony Corrente

Opponent Wire site:

Steelers Wire

Bears’ 2021 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 12

at

Los Angeles Rams (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

2

Sept. 19

vs.

Cincinnati Bengals

12:00 p.m.

3

Sept. 26

at

Cleveland Browns

12:00 p.m.

4

Oct. 3

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

5

Oct. 10

at

Las Vegas Raiders

3:05 p.m.

6

Oct. 17

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

7

Oct. 24

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:25 p.m.

8

Oct. 31

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

9

Nov. 9

at

Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

10

BYE WEEK

11

Nov. 21

vs.

Baltimore Ravens

12:00 p.m.

12

Nov. 25

at

Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

11:30 a.m.

13

Dec. 5

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

12:00 p.m.

14

Dec. 12

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

15

Dec. 20

vs.

Minnesota Vikings (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

16

Dec. 26

at

Seattle Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

17

Jan. 2

vs.

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

18

Jan. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

