Bears vs. Steelers recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 9 loss

Following a 29-27 loss to the Steelers, the Bears have now lost four straight games. A quick six-play drive from Pittsburgh followed by a Justin Fields interception put the Bears down 14 points early, and despite late-game heroics, it proved to be an insurmountable lead.

Now, the Bears get a much-needed bye before returning home to face the Ravens on Nov. 21.

We’re breaking down Chicago’s Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh:

Final Score: Steelers 29, Bears 27

Keys to the game

Penalties: The Bears had 12 penalties, five on offense that ruined productive drives. The worst penalty, a low-block penalty on James Daniels, overturned a touchdown to Jimmy Graham in the third quarter. The Bears had to settle for a Cairo Santos field goal. The next drive-killing penalty was Sam Mustipher’s ineligible man downfield in the second quarter. After Justin Fields lost ten yards on a sack, the ineligible man downfield penalty moved the Bears from the Pittsburgh 25-yard line to the Pittsburgh 40-yard line. A drive that should’ve resulted in points turned into a Pat O’Donnell punt.

Injuries on Defense: The lack of Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Alec Ogletree was apparent. While the defense was able to bottle up Najee Harris, holding him to 2.8 yards per carry, but on the edge, the Steelers stressed the Bears by constantly running wide receivers on sweeps, picking up three first downs on 37 yards rushing while averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.

Third Down Inefficiency: The Bears were 4-for-12 on third down. With three of the first five possessions going three and out, the Bears quickly found themselves down 14-0. The early deficit was too much to overcome.

It was over when...

Ben Roethlisberger completed a 22-yard pass to Diontae Johnson with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. The quick catch and run by the third-year receiver put the Steelers into Bears’ territory. Two plays later, the Steelers completed a 13-yard pass to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth to set up the game-winning field goal.

4 Stars of the Game

****Allen Robinson: Robinson had four receptions for 68 yards in what was his best game this year. Hopefully, he and Fields are getting in sync and will continue to develop a relationship. The Bears offense is second-worst in the NFL with 15.4 points per game; production needs to come from somewhere.

*** Darnell Mooney: Mooney scored his second and third touchdown of the season on a 15-yard rush to cut the Steelers’ lead to seven points early in the fourth quarter and a 16-yard reception to tie the game at 26.

** Justin Fields: The rookie was 17-for-29 for 291 yards and a touchdown. That one touchdown appeared to be the game-winner but unfortunately came too early. However, Fields looked great in the second half and continued to show flashes as a dual-threat quarterback, picking up 45 yards on the ground.

*Cairo Santos: With 30-yard and 22-yard field goals, Santos tied Gary Anderson with the third-longest field goal made streak all-time. Even though his streak came to an end with a 65-yard attempt, Santos has been clutch for the last two seasons.

What's Next

The Bears get a much-needed bye week before returning home to take on the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21. The last time the two teams played was in 2017. Ultimately, the Bears won a close one, 27-24 in OT, thanks to a 53-yard run from Jordan Howard and an 18-yard catch by Kendall Wright.

