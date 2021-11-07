Bears vs. Steelers preview: Who has the advantage in Week 9

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday night, where Chicago is looking to head into the bye week with a win.

When it comes to determining who wins football games, there are a number of factors that contribute to a victory. Solid quarterback play, winning the line of scrimmage, protecting the football and taking it away, controlling important situations and overcoming or taking advantage of an injury situation.

In our weekly preview series, Alyssa Barbieri from Bears Wire and Curt Popejoy from Steelers Wire went deep into the matchup to determine who has the advantage at the five key factors for winning football games in the NFL.

Quarterback play

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Wire: Justin Fields had his best game of his young career in his sixth start, where all of the intangibles that make him a special talent were on display. He was poised, confident and decisive with his throws and runs. Fields finally flashed his athleticism that makes him a threat, where he recorded his first 100-yard rushing game and made some clutch throws when needed. The expectation is there will be more play action and designed rollouts and quarterback runs in the gameplan this week. But Fields is also the most sacked quarterback in the NFL (26), which is a concern heading into this matchup.

Steelers Wire: With each passing week, Ben Roethlisberger gets more comfortable with the new offense, more confident in the young talent among his skill players and it is showing. A huge part of why Roethlisberger is playing better is because the young, inexperienced offensive line is playing much better. It also factors in that Roethlisberger gets rid of the football as fast as any quarterabck in the league, which helps keep him upright. With the balance the Steelers have on offense, Roethlisberger hasn’t had to carry the team but it feels more and more like he could if needed.

Advantage: Steelers

Line of scrimmage

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears Wire: While the Bears have a solid defensive line, they’ve had their share of struggles in the run game. They’ve allowed 140-plus rushing yards in each of the last three games, and with Najee Harris on deck, it’s not encouraging. Akiem Hicks remains the stalwart on that defensive line, and they’re going to need a big game from him. Chicago will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack for the second straight game as he recovers from a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. The Bears pass rush remains one of the best in the league through eight weeks, where they’ve recorded 21 sacks. Meanwhile, Chicago’s offensive line remains an up-and-down unit. They’re either good enough or just bad. Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the league, which isn’t encouraging heading into this game against T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh’s pass rush.

Steelers Wire: Going into the season, the Steelers had four new starters on the offensive line and the one returning starter switched positions. But now, after seven games, rookies Kendrick Green and Dan Moore along with second-year star Kevin Dotson are taking what offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has taught them and put it into practice. The run game is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and has shown improvement every week. The defensive line is a mixed bag. With the Steelers hyrbid front it is often defensive tackle Cam Heyward along with nose tackle Isaiah Buggs and outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith set up as wide defensive ends. In this set, this group can be a terror for opposing fronts on passing downs. However, the defensive line lacks some beef against the run and struggles to hold at the point of attack against power run teams.

Advantage: Draw

Turnovers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bears Wire: While the Bears had done a good job protecting the football on offense and taking the football away on defense, that hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks. Chicago’s offense had five turnovers against the Bucs in Week 7 while the defense only has 1 takeaway in the last three games. Chicago has a -3 turnover differential through Week 8. The Bears defense has mustered eight takeaways this season, with their last coming in Week 7. On offense, Chicago has turned it over 11 times this season, including five times against Tampa Bay just two weeks ago. The Bears are going to need to protect the football, limit the mistakes and perhaps steal a takeaway if they hope to win.

Steelers Wire: Pittsburgh currently sits near the bottom of the league in turnover differential at -1. But what is more surprising is how few takeaways this defense has had. This is a group that led the league in interceptions in 2020 but only have two so far this season. The plus to all this is while the Steelers have only taken the football away six times, the offensive has only given it away seven, which is among the best in the NFL.

Advantage: Steelers

Situational

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Wire: The Bears continue to have one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL through the first eight weeks, whether it’s holding teams to a field goal or forcing a turnover on downs. Chicago is allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 53.12% of trips inside the red zone, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The Bears offense has struggled to score in general, and they’ve been so-so in the red zone this season. They’ve scored a touchdown on 55% of their trips inside the red zone (26th). Third down conversions remain a struggle for Chicago, as the offense has converted on just 34.74% of third downs (32nd), but they converted 55% of third downs last week against the 49ers, their best outing. The defense has struggled at times to get off the field allowing teams to convert on third down 40.62% of the time (16th).

Steelers Wire: Points are still hard to come by for the Steelers this season. The team is scoring on 92.9 percent of their trips to the red zone but only 57.1 percent of those trips have yielded touchdowns. Defensively, Pittsburgh has let opposing offenses into the red zone 19 times and they have come away with only a touchdown only 47.4 percent of the time. In terms of third-down conversions, the Steelers offense only converts 40.86 percent of tries and the defense is allowing 37 percent of conversions.

Advantage: Draw

Injuries

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Bears Wire: The Bears will be without outside linebacker Khalil Mack for the second straight game as he nurses a foot injury suffered back in Week 3. His loss is huge, especially given his contributions in the pass rush, where he’s led one of the NFL’s best pass rushes alongside Robert Quinn. Running back David Montgomery, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is expected to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday night’s game, giving Chicago the 1-2 punch of Montgomery and rookie Khalil Herbert. The Bears are also down safety Eddie Jackson, who suffered a hamstring injury in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, which means it’ll be DeAndre Houston-Carson starting in his place.

Steelers Wire: Pittsburgh comes into this game healthy for the most part. Tight end Eric Ebron will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. He’s been replaced in the lineup by Zach Gentry and frankly the team hasn’t missed a beat. With the emergence of rookie Pat Freiermuth as a receiving option, Gentry’s upgrade in blocking over Ebron has really helped add a new layer to the Steelers offense.

Advantage: Steelers

Verdict: Advantage Steelers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears might be 3-0 against the Steelers in their last three meetings, but this Monday night matchup is going to be a tough test. Chicago will be without Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, which isn’t encouraging, and they’ll have to face Najee Harris, who was the AFC player of the Month for October. Justin Fields is coming off his best game, but he’ll face a ferocious Steelers pass rush with T.J. Watt, who could add to his 8.5-sack total this season. This is certainly a winnable game for the Bears, but they’re going to need another strong game from all phases to to enter the bye week riding some momentum.

