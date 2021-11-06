Bears vs. Steelers predictions: Can Chicago snap their 3-game losing streak?

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Monday night, where Chicago will be looking to avoid dropping four straight heading into their bye week.

The Bears are coming off another brutal loss, a 33-22 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, where it was the defense that was the biggest disappointment. Justin Fields is coming off his best game of his young career, and he’ll be looking to build upon it in his first prime-time start.

Can Chicago snap their losing streak against the Steelers in Week 9? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Monday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (7-1): Steelers 20, Bears 13

The Bears have won the last three games against the Steelers, but it feels like that streak could be ripe for breaking — unlike Chicago’s losing streak, which is looking like it’s headed for four games.

The Bears defense has been disastrous over the last couple of weeks, allowing 30-plus points to the Bucs and 49ers, and it’s hard to imagine them having another brutal performance, even if they’re without Khalil Mack for the second straight game. But it’s hard not to be worried that they’re facing a talented Najee Harris, given Chicago has given up 140-plus rushing yards in three straight games.

While Justin Fields is coming off his best game of his young career, he could run into some trouble with a talented Steelers pass rush. It certainly doesn’t help that some of his worst games have come on the road. While Chicago will likely get the run game going, they’re going to need to open up the passing game and score some points in what could be a low-scoring affair.

I still believe the Steelers will ultimately prevail as they’ll be able to do enough on offense to send the Bears to their fourth straight loss. But at least the bye week is coming up…

Brendan Sugrue (7-1): Steelers 19, Bears 13

Perhaps this is just wishful thinking, but I refuse to believe the Bears defense has another disastrous showing like they did last week against the San Francisco 49ers. They will rebound to an extent when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a matchup of two historic teams with below-average offenses, playing on arguably the league’s worst field. Offense is going to be at a premium in this game. Still, I have to give the edge to the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger is playing just well enough to eek out victories and though he’s a statue in the pocket, he has a quick release. The Steelers offensive line has only allowed seven sacks on the year. They aren’t going to have a banner day by any means and perhaps the Bears can force a turnover for the first time in three weeks. But their offense is going to continue to struggle scoring on the road.

Justin Fields’ home and road splits are pretty drastic from one another so far this season. He has a 56.76 completion percentage and a quarterback rating of just 58 on the road, compared to a 61.9 completion percentage and 72 quarterback rating at home. Neither split is great, but Fields is far worse on the road. Facing a punishing Steeler defense led by T.J. Watt isn’t going to be a picnic. Let’s also not forget that Mike Tomlin can coach circles around Matt Nagy, which may be the deciding factor.

We’re in for a close game this Monday night where both teams struggle to get to 20 points. The Steelers struggle less though and come out with a victory.

Ryan Fedrau (4-4): 27 Steelers, Bears 17

After seeing the defense struggle against the 49ers, I find it hard to believe they’ll beat the Steelers on the road. There’s a chance they continue that trend of losing by 10 or more points as well, which is why I picked a 10-point loss for the Bears.

Big Ben has struggled but their passing attack is still dangerous. Even without JuJu Smith Schuster.

Until the Bears passing attack improves, it’s going to be hard for them to win these big games against good teams. The Steelers defense is too good to play one dimensional football again.

Nate Atkins (2-2): Steelers 23, Bears 20

The Steelers are on a three-game winning streak coming into Monday night, and the Bears, despite the heroics of Justin Fields, have lost three straight.

True to form, Pittsburgh is leading with its defense. While the Steelers struggle to cover the pass, they’re stout up front with run-stopper Chris Wormley and one of the best two-way defensive linemen, Cameron Heyward (8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks).

The Bears will have to win this game by throwing the ball, and linebackers T.J. Watt (8.5 sacks) and Devin Bush (2 sacks) will make that difficult for an offensive line that’s surrendered a league-leading 30 sacks this year.

One of the big questions is can Justin Fields and Allen Robinson build the chemistry needed to make big plays in the passing game? The Bears’ star receiver hadn’t registered double-digit targets since week one when Andy Dalton was the quarterback.

The Pittsburgh secondary is weak. Opponents are picking up first downs through the air against the Steelers 62 percent of the time. The starting secondary (Haden, Sutton, Pierre, Fitzpatrick, and Edmunds) allows a quarterback rating of 111.3 and 12.3 yards per reception.

But the next big question is, can the Bears’ defense stop anyone? The defense has allowed more than 400 yards of offense in consecutive weeks. The Steelers haven’t had 400 yards of offense all season, but they’ve gotten close with 391 yards in week five vs. Denver and 370 yards in week eight vs. Cleveland.

This game feels like two ships passing in the night. One ship has positive momentum and an excited crew, hoping to find a great adventure. The other ship’s crew is confused, triaging the wounded and hoping to survive one more day.

