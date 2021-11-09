Bears vs. Steelers highlights Week 9
Watch all of the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Bears lost a heartbreaker to the Steelers. But Chicago finally found its franchise QB in Justin Fields, and that's all that matters.
The Steelers offense did just enough to win on Monday night.
If you thought the taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was weird, another element of the broader incident was even weirder. Marsh, flagged for taunting the sideline and/or Pittsburgh’s punter after a key fourth-quarter sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, jogged past referee Tony Corrente, before the flag was thrown. Corrente, as noted by [more]
This was a brutal game by the refs.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
The ESPN host said the SiriusXM interview was "the most embarrassing performance" of the NFL star's career.
Colt McCoy can still make it happen!
Arnette becomes the second first-round pick to be released from Las Vegas in that draft, joining Henry Ruggs III, who was cut last week.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
The Bears have some legitimate complaints with the officiating after a 10-play, 89-yard drive that drew them within 14-6 of the Steelers. The Bears reached the Pittsburgh 14 on a 50-yard pass from Justin Fields to Marquise Goodwin, who lost the ball as he was going out of bounds. The Steelers challenged the ruling on [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attempted to cover for his quarterback after Mac Jones injured the Panthers' Brian Burns on a controversial play Sunday.
New England Patriots head coach shows up to game with ‘some serious ‘Dad that just woke up from a nap’ energy’
What does Patriots coach Bill Belichick think of Odell Beckham Jr.? Here's how he responded to questions about the former Browns wideout during an interview Monday.
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers set a new NFL record on Sunday, one that no wide receiver would want to hold.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw Travis Kelce wide open, but he instead threw a deep pass to Mecole Hardman that fell incomplete. Mahomes and his coach stand by that decision. Here’s why.
A costly taunting penalty could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back for Josh Norman with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rolled out for a big-time throw to tight end Cole Kmet. What took so long?